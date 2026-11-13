It was one of two shorts that he screened for a murder mystery night at the Rialto Theatre.

“We did a live murder mystery to solve for the audience, like a dinner theater,” Scott said. “It was pretty fun.”

Since the pandemic shut everything down, Scott decided to put the film’s characters in a scripted podcast, which the actors could record remotely for his Elephant Scout production company.

“We can edit it and put it out into the world, and hopefully start building an audience that way,” was his thought, he said.

When the first season dropped, the audience response was positive.

“People seemed to like it,” Scott said, which got him thinking: “How do we take this to the next level?”

Next level comes with named talent.

Enter Estrada.

“We reached out to his people and they vetted us. It was good enough to get to a yes from him,” Scott said.

Elephant Scout is self-financed, which means Estrada’s fee — which wasn’t as much as Scott paid to get Turner, he said — came from the company.

Scott said the payoff was a sizeable boost in viewership.

“Our numbers just doubled right away, and I'm hoping they'll do that again for this upcoming season,” he said. “We were on the cusp of getting to the point of being able to run ads on our podcast.”