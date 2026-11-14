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Scott Silven is an illusionist, but not the rabbit-from-a-hat, card trick kind of illusionist you find on cruise ships and casinos.

“I think when we think of magic and illusion, the shorthand we have for that is rabbits and hats, people going in shiny boxes, Vegas production values,” he explained over coffee in Tucson in late July. “And for me, as enjoyable as that sort of stuff is … it’s always felt a little empty.”

Silven would rather use his magic talents to tell a story, like the one about his 12-year-old self running through the woods in his native Scotland in search of the birthday gift his father had just given him.

That memory that Silven carried with him for 20 years is the basis of his new show “The Lost Things,” which Arizona Arts Live is bringing to the University of Arizona’s Marroney Theatre Nov. 17-21.

“The audience gets to go on that journey with me to relive the memory,” Silven said. ”The great power of the illusion is it becomes fully immersive and interactive for the audience that they are guiding the journey, they are guiding the experience.”

Storytelling comes first for Silven, who studied psychology and contemporary performance at Edinburgh University in Scotland. That background helped him land a spot as the first magician to perform for the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival and, years later, the Edinburgh International Festival.

Silven’s shows start “with an idea of something I want to say, the sort of journey I want to take the audience on,” he explained. The stories are personal, narrative-based “moments that transform or change my life.”