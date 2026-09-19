“Ultimately, our vision is to help build what we believe Arizona can become: the first true art state,” Marquez said. “We want to think of Arizona as a creative hub. … If we all band together and talk about the state as a whole and its unique geographical presence and art … we could tell the story of Arizona in a different way.”

Marquez, Art State Arizona’s founder and CEO, had wanted to change SAACA’s name back in 2020, but the nonprofit arts organization that she had run since 2005 had just launched Catalyst Creative Collective in the Tucson Mall and was navigating the COVID-19 pandemic that put everything on hold.

No one knew how the pandemic would impact the arts in the long term or “what artists will need on the back end of this,” Marquez said. So she and her staff, including Deputy Director Matt Roland, hit pause.

Marquez had experience when it came to finding a path forward from circumstances beyond her control. She had steered Art State Arizona’s predecessor through the financial rollercoaster of the 2007 recession, when the organization lost its primary funding from the town of Oro Valley.

“That was a pretty existential crisis for us,” said Marquez, who had no arts management or advocacy experience before going to work for the town. “And so that's when we really started having conversations before we decided, ‘Okay, we just kind of fold with other communities around us’.”

Marquez and her staff started looking at neighboring communities including Marana, SaddleBrooke, Dove Mountain and others that didn’t have established arts programs.