Do you want to take a dive into the world of radio and ride the (radio)waves? Tune in to the library and check out these stories about radio for love, drama and zero commercial breaks. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
- Radio Girls by Sarah Jane Stratford
- Off the Air by Christina Estes
- Love Radio by Ebony LaDelle
- First-time Caller by B.K. Borison
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Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online. Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.