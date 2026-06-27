What if the book you were reading came to life? What if you could live inside your favorite book series? These tales are so real, their stories leap off the page and draw you into their world. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
- La Sombra del Viento by Carlos Ruiz Zafon
- Inkheart by Cornelia Funke
- A Novel Love Story by Ashley Poston
- The Library of the Unwritten by A.J. Hackwith
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Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online. Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.