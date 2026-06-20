Looking to add some award winners to your to-be-read shelf? The 2026 Pulitzer Prizes and finalists have been announced. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
- Angel Down by Daniel Kraus (fiction winner)
- Stag Dance by Torrey Peters (fiction finalist)
- Clam Down by Anelise Chen (memoir finalist)
- Bibliophobia by Sarah Chihaya (memoir finalist)
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Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online. Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.