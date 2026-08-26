Animal lovers can browse Schleich figurines ranging from $4.99 to $9.99. I also spotted a $16 miniature mouse door from Sam & Julia that looked like a tiny entrance into another world.

For your inner troublemaker, Mildred and Dildred carries classic prank toys like fake insects, fake poop, snap gum and ice cream shooters. Naturally, I found whoopee cushions, too. They come in different sizes and cost around $4 to $5, proving that some jokes truly never get old.

Tiny treasures starting at 25 cents

Near the checkout counter, an entire display is filled with candy, finger puppets, Silly Putty and all kinds of tiny toys and novelty items.

It’s the type of display that makes you want to inspect every compartment just to see what you might find. With prices ranging from 25 cents to about $5, you could fill a small bag with surprises without coming close to spending the entire $25 budget.

There is so much packed into Mildred and Dildred that I couldn’t possibly list every item under $25. Whether you’re shopping for a child, searching for a gift or looking for an excuse to reconnect with your inner child, it’s the kind of place where you can spend a long time browsing and still discover something new around every corner.

What I brought home

You didn’t think I was going to leave empty-handed, did you?

I brought home an $8 butter squishy that I had been eyeing for a while, along with the cutest $10 cloud hair clip. I also couldn’t possibly leave without at least one surprise to open, so I picked up a Sonny Angel Hippers Harvest Series blind box for $14.