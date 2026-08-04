“There's definitely a lack of shared community space for people to exist in right now,” Silver-Altman said. “But this is an all day thing that people do. They come to these places and they spend hours and hours just hanging out.”

In the future, they said they hope to work on landscaping the outdoor area to create a space to host community events, but for now, they are grateful for the community support and are excitedly watching their business grow.

“It's been very thrilling,” Rahmen said. “It's just nice seeing the vendors and all the effort they put into not only their products but their booths.”

With more than 90 vendors in residence, the space is filled with thousands of unique vintage finds, handmade pieces and adorable trinkets.

From clothes and accessories to ceramics, room decor, artwork and records, Crescent Moon Mercantile has hidden gems everywhere you look, which made it extremely hard to narrow my picks down to just a few items, but after much deliberation, here are some of my favorite treasures I found for under $25:

Aside from antiques, Silver-Altman and Rahmen said they first bonded over their love of cats, which shows in the numerous cat-themed pictures, ceramics and decor items found in the store. I love cats probably just as much as they do, so of course, the first thing that caught my eye was a Homegirl Society T-shirt with the most adorable kitten and bow on it. The shirt was priced at exactly $25. I later found a second vintage cat tee with kittens playing in yarn, for $24.