Shatner is scheduled for appearances on Friday and Saturday at booth H19. Ferrigno will make appearances at booth H10 Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a spotlight panel at 11 a.m. Saturday (panels 101/102). Daily will be in attendance Saturday and Sunday at booth H18 with a spotlight panel at 1 p.m. on Saturday (panels 101/102). Deep Roy will make appearances at booth H16 Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a spotlight panel at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“We have some really big icons in the comic book industry,” Turnbeaugh said. “We have James O’Barr who created The Crow. We have icons from the history of Marvel, D.C., we also have Jim Starlin, who is known because he created the Infinity Gauntlet storyline for Marvel. He created the characters Thanos, Drax, Gamora, all these that we have now seen in movies.”

Tucson Comic-Con is also proud to have several Arizona-based guests featured in the lineup, Turnbeaugh said.

“Arizona has such a good collection of artists, creatives and professionals. There are creators for name businesses like Marvel and DC that are Arizona based,” she said. “At least 10 to 15 folks are from Arizona that we'll be having on the floor, and that's artists, writers, everything in between.”

Among the local artists who will be featured are illustrator and graphic designer Chiara Bautista, and muralist Pen Macias, who will be live painting a mural over the weekend for Tucson Comic Con.

During the weekend's spotlight panels, fans can learn more about their favorite celebrities, artists and comic creators, hear stories about their work and participate in Q and A’s. Fans can also purchase photo-ops with their favorite celebrity guest online ahead of the event. Prices range from $65-$155.