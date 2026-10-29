Owens started working at Thunder Canyon when he was 18 and the business, which founder Steve Tracy opened at the Foothills Mall in 1997, was in its fourth or fifth year. Thunder Canyon was just the city’s third brewery behind Gentle Ben’s (which later became Barrio Brewing), which opened in 1991 and Nimbus Brewing, which followed in 1996.

“I watched the city change from three breweries into what it is now, and being a part of that's been an exciting thing,” Owens said. “But it was a very different business.”

The downtown satellite location opened in 2013 with Owens as general manager and Nixon, who had learned to brew under Tracy, as head brewer. Four years later, Tracy shuttered the flagship after Foothills Mall tenants left for the Tucson Premium Outlets in Marana and foot traffic at the mall dropped dramatically.

When Tracy announced in 2024 that he planned to retire, Owens and Nixon bought the brewery and rebranded it Brick Box. Nixon, a founding member of the Tucson hip-hop ensemble Jivin’ Scientists with his DJ brother Jason, established a space at the brewery for hip-hop artists and other creatives.

“Brick Box … is open to anybody coming through and doing a show,” said Tucson hip-hop artist Marley B., who said Owens’ efforts boosted the visibility of Tucson’s underground hip-hop community. “There's no pay to play. There's no sort of gatekeeping to get in there.”