"Harvest Hoedown: A Southern Arizona Wine Celebration": 5-9 p.m. Oct. 18 at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. Sonoran Wines, Queen of Cups, Rune Wines, Cactus Cru, Dos Cabezas WineWorks, Sunshine Wine and Suncliffe will be pouring their latest vintages and sharing harvest treats while country singer Miss Priscilla Priddy will perform. There also is a limited-seating Chuckwagon Vintners’ Dinner in the Ocotillo Lounge. Tasting tickets are $50 per person; it's $150 for the dinner available at mercadodistrict.com. Presented by Terroir Troubadours and the Mercado District.