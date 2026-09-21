Southern Arizona vineyards have mostly finished the 2026 harvest which means one thing:
Time to sample the vino.
Here are a number of upcoming wine events throughout the region.
"Meet the Vines — Sip the Story: Vineyard Harvest Party!": 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Sonoran Wines Vineyard, 13154 Arizona 181 in Pearce. Tasting tickets are $45 and includes $15 credit towards the purchase of two or more bottles of wine. Details at sonoranwines.com.
Scratching the Plate: Chef Pablo Valencia is in the kitchen for Rune Wine's October Long Table Dinner, a four-course feast with wine pairings. It starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 3 at Rune, 3969 Arizona 82 in Sonoita. Tickets are $155 per person through runewines.com.
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"Harvest Hoedown: A Southern Arizona Wine Celebration": 5-9 p.m. Oct. 18 at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. Sonoran Wines, Queen of Cups, Rune Wines, Cactus Cru, Dos Cabezas WineWorks, Sunshine Wine and Suncliffe will be pouring their latest vintages and sharing harvest treats while country singer Miss Priscilla Priddy will perform. There also is a limited-seating Chuckwagon Vintners’ Dinner in the Ocotillo Lounge. Tasting tickets are $50 per person; it's $150 for the dinner available at mercadodistrict.com. Presented by Terroir Troubadours and the Mercado District.
Willcox Wine Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-20 at Railroad Park, 157 N. Railroad Ave. in downtown Willcox. More than a dozen Willcox wineries will be pouring their latest vintages. Tickets start at $20 through willcoxwinecountry.org.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch