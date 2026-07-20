Marana Dine and Discover Challenge

Discover Marana and the Marana Chamber of Commerce have launched this summer challenge to encourage people to support all of the town's local cafes, breweries and eateries.

To participate, you can either go pick up a card from the Marana Visitor Center or use the QR code on their website to download a digital card.

Once you have your card, you’re tasked with visiting four local spots in Marana. You have until August to complete the challenge. You can either have the server initial your card, or you can upload a picture of your meal/receipt.

When you’ve gone to the four spots of your choosing, you’ll be able to pick up Marana merch for participating.