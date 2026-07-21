She decided to add other Korean favorites to the menu, including bingsu, matcha lattes and savory items like Tteokbokki (a popular Korean street food made with soup stock and rice cakes).

Business improved a bit, but Jong and the croffles were still struggling. She was ready to ditch the croffles completely. That was until an influencer stopped by last month.

With the help of a viral video, more Tucsonans were becoming familiar with the croffles, developing an appetite for the decadent, buttery treat.

Think of any sweet topping, and K Rofle has a croffle for it. Dirty banana, Lotus cookie, green grape, strawberry, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Chips Ahoy and Oreo are just a few of the choices on its croffle menu.

It also has other viral treats you may have seen on TikTok like banana pudding matcha lattes, Boong-O (a fish-shaped pastry that's filled with silky cream) and buttercream iced lattes.

Jong even makes fresh strawberry milk every day for the strawberry matcha lattes. The strawberry milk tastes like you're drinking creamy, ripe strawberries. It’s addicting.

In fact, the lattes have a cult following. On Monday morning, Jong happily greeted one of her regulars, holding hands and exchanging compliments before she handed her an iced vanilla latte topped with a luxurious cold foam.

If you’re looking for a refreshing treat to beat the triple digits, bingsu is the perfect order for you.