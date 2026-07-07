My Sonoran dog T-shirt is lonely; it needs a new friend. So, with my digital card set up and my stomach rumbling, I set out on my new challenge.

Humo Cocina Mexicana is a birria heaven

The setting sun peeked out of the gray clouds, and the smell of creosote surrounded me as I walked up to Humo Cocina Mexicana, 6671 N. Thornydale Road. The second storm of the monsoon had just ended, and there was no better way to celebrate a break in the heat than with a cozy meal.

Humo Cocina Mexicana had been on my try-list for a while. I’ve heard very good things about this Mexican food restaurant, and I’m a sucker for any place that serves birria.

Twinkling string lights lit up the patio, making it a perfect place for customers to enjoy a meal while watching a storm pass by. The inside was just as charming, complete with a bar and a mural of two skeletons raising a glass of tequila.

Everything on the menu sounded great: enchiladas, posole, carne asada tacos and quesabirria tacos. I decided to go with their birria tacos dorados, which come with a side of beans and topped with pickled onions and crema.

I was planning on just getting the tacos until I saw my favorite word of all time: toritos. (If you read my Sonoran dog challenge series, you already know the love I feel toward these bacon-wrapped chiles.)

The temptation was too much; I also had to put in an order of toritos.

The five guero chiles wrapped in pieces of crispy, thick bacon were each stuffed with melted cheese and pieces of shrimp.