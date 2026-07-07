It’s easy to stay stuck inside your little bubble.
Take it from me, I tend to gravitate toward my trusted favorites: buffalo ranch fries from Coop, an iced chocomil with espresso from Cariño Coffee and quesabirria tacos from Amelia’s Mexican Kitchen.
I even rewatch the same episodes of "Family Guy" instead of finally starting a new TV series.
But summer 2026 is the season of change.
I’m ready to go outside my bubble and explore everything our county has to offer, even if that means a 30-minute drive.
I’ve recovered from overindulging on Visit Tucson’s Sonoran Dog Trail, and I’m ready to take on a new delicious challenge, Marana’s Dine and Discover.
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Discover Marana and the Marana Chamber of Commerce have launched this summer challenge to encourage people to support all of the town's local cafes, breweries and eateries.
To participate, you can either go pick up a card from the Marana Visitor Center or use their QR code on their website to download their digital card. Like a true Gen-Zer, I decided to go the digital route.
Once you have your card, you’re tasked with visiting four local spots in Marana. You have until August to complete the challenge. You can either have the server initial your card, or you can upload a picture of your meal/receipt.
When you’ve gone to the four spots of your choosing, you’ll be able to pick up unique Marana merch for participating.
My Sonoran dog T-shirt is lonely; it needs a new friend. So, with my digital card set up and my stomach rumbling, I set out on my new challenge.
Humo Cocina Mexicana is a birria heaven
The setting sun peeked out of the gray clouds, and the smell of creosote surrounded me as I walked up to Humo Cocina Mexicana, 6671 N. Thornydale Road. The second storm of the monsoon had just ended, and there was no better way to celebrate a break in the heat than with a cozy meal.
Humo Cocina Mexicana had been on my try-list for a while. I’ve heard very good things about this Mexican food restaurant, and I’m a sucker for any place that serves birria.
Twinkling string lights lit up the patio, making it a perfect place for customers to enjoy a meal while watching a storm pass by. The inside was just as charming, complete with a bar and a mural of two skeletons raising a glass of tequila.
Everything on the menu sounded great: enchiladas, posole, carne asada tacos and quesabirria tacos. I decided to go with their birria tacos dorados, which come with a side of beans and topped with pickled onions and crema.
I was planning on just getting the tacos until I saw my favorite word of all time: toritos. (If you read my Sonoran dog challenge series, you already know the love I feel toward these bacon-wrapped chiles.)
The temptation was too much; I also had to put in an order of toritos.
The five guero chiles wrapped in pieces of crispy, thick bacon were each stuffed with melted cheese and pieces of shrimp.
The toritos were addicting, especially since they came with a sauce that was heavenly. Usually, toritos come with a dipping sauce that consists of soy sauce and lime, but Humo serves theirs with a thicker salsa, like a salsa negra. It had a smoky kick that brought some heat to the chiles. I want a bottle of that sauce to put on everything.
Next up was my entrée, the birria tacos dorados. The crispy crunch of the warm, fried corn tortilla gave me a homey, cozy feeling as I heard the pitter-patter of rain.
The birria inside the shell was just as flavorful, with earthy spices dancing around my taste buds with every bite. It was the ideal meal to have on a stormy night.
(Plus the side of beans was 10/10, too.)
My first place on my Marana Dine and Discover challenge was an overwhelming success. I would make the 30-minute drive in the rain again and again just for a bite of their birria.
Getting my caffeine fix at Al Gusto Coffee Company
As I parked my car in the Dollar General parking lot in downtown Marana, I felt like I should’ve worn my Levi's blue jeans and cowboy boots, inspired by the cowboy-themed sculpture I passed on my way over.
There beneath the shade of a tree was the Al Gusto Coffee Company truck, at 11825 W. Grier Road, catching your eye immediately due to the pastel desert sunset that covers the front of it.
When you make your way to the ordering window, you’ll be greeted by the friendly face of Aldo Boccaccio, the owner of Al Gusto. You’ll feel all the good vibes in the air before you’re even handed your latte.
I knew this particular coffee truck was a must-visit spot for me. When I was doing my Marana research, thanks to the very helpful Discover Marana website, I saw that Al Gusto was one of the Taste of Marana STANDOUT award winners in 2025.
As a coffee connoisseur, that was enough for me to jump in my car and make the 30-minute drive out there.
The menu was a dream: horchata, caramel churro, banana cream and pistachio were just a few of the enticing latte flavors at Al Gusto.
Now, I’m obsessed with banana lattes, but something about their Cowboy Mocha, a dark chocolate and salted caramel-flavored latte, was calling my name.
Boccaccio skillfully pulled espresso shots and crafted my latte as I scoured all the various stickers that fill the inside walls of the truck, spotting a javelina and corgi wearing sunglasses that were stuck on the roof.
The latte I was handed was beautiful, complete with a fluffy cold foam and silky drips of chocolate and caramel that ran down the sides. And it tasted as luscious as it looked.
I will definitely be back; I desperately need to work my way through the entire menu.
Make sure to check their Instagram page to see their weekly schedule.
Calling all pizza lovers: Ciao Down has touched down in Marana
Sound the sirens: there’s a snakebite in Marana.
No need to rush to the emergency room, though — this snakebite is delicious.
Ciao Down, the beloved pizza studio that has locations in midtown Tucson and Oro Valley, has just opened its newest concept, Ciao Down Kitchen, at 6781 N. Thornydale Road.
Most importantly, their The Legendary Snake Bite, which features a chipotle raspberry jam base topped with mozzarella, provolone, dollops of cream cheese, slices of jalapeños and pieces of hickory bacon, is on the menu.
I stopped by for dinner, bringing my cousin Sierra with me for an extra opinion.
The inside is filled with big, comfy booths, a bar that features all kinds of wine and beer options, and a gelato case filled with various creamy, icy flavors. They also have a nice patio that’s lit up with sparkling string lights.
While I love the Snake Bite and its spicy yet sweet flavors, we decided to try another one of their unique pizzas: The Big Dill.
The Big Dill is a pizza that comes with a garlic cream sauce and is topped with mozzarella, slices of dill pickle and sprinkles of parmesan and fresh dill. It’s the ultimate pickle lover’s dream.
The only time I’ve had a pickle pizza was at the county fair, so it was safe to say I was a little worried. When I took my first bite, all those apprehensions washed away.
The pickle slices on top of the cheese pizza added a slightly salty and tangy flavor that brightened up the whole thing. It was a subtle, fresh pickle flavor as opposed to an artificial, overly sour-tasting mess.
Both Sierra and I were blown away, throwing back slice after slice. Now, I love Sierra, but she can be a bit of a picky eater, so the fact that she loved this pizza is a very positive sign.
We also decided to order a basic but classic pepperoni pizza.
For me, the tomato sauce was what made this pizza stellar. It was savory yet had those hints of sweetness throughout that added an extra umph to the sauce. The pizza sauce mixed with the gooey cheese and perfectly cupped pepperonis was a match made in heaven.
The crust was also a highlight for me. It wasn’t hard or so flimsy that it makes it hard to pick up a slice. It was sturdy, but fluffy and light, a.k.a. the ideal crust for me.
Since I’m such a kind and thoughtful person, I let Sierra take home our leftovers. But there’s a huge part of me that wishes I was eating a slice of pepperoni pizza for lunch today.
Jamie Donnelly is the food writer for the Arizona Daily Star and #ThisIsTucson. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com