"We just decided that it'd be fun to record together, and you know, they're younger guys and they love blues and they just bring a new energy to it and enthusiasm with their youth," said the 84-year-old Musselwhite. "It's a lot of fun playing with them, recording with them. It was so easy. Everybody just really gets along. It's a real nice camaraderie with everybody and we all love the music."

Musselwhite's show on Saturday, his first here since he played downtown's Fox Tucson Theatre in fall 2022, will dip into his deep catalog that goes back to his 1966 critically acclaimed debut album "Stand Back!" He was 22 and was already becoming part of the conversation of great American bluesmen of his generation.

The Mississippi-born/Memphis-raised Musselwhite moved to Chicago when he was 18 and took work in a factory. At night, he immersed himself in the Chicago blues scene, sitting in on jam sessions with some of the city's elite players including Little Walter, Howlin' Wolf, Sonny Boy Williamson II, Junior Wells, Buddy Guy and Elvin Bishop.

Some of Musselwhite's African-American factory co-workers would mock him for playing "the old folks' music."

" 'You got to get up with the times'," he recalled them telling him. "They just thought I was crazy. ... They could not believe somebody their age liked their parents' music."

But there was a sincerity about Musselwhite's blues that even his coworkers could not ignore.