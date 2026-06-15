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It's been eight years since Ziggy Marley released a new album.

He can tick off a list of excuses why it took him so long to make "Brightside," which dropped late last month. There were tour obligations and time tied up building his Rebel Lion Studio in Los Angeles, where the Kingston, Jamaica, native has lived the past 20 years.

He also got tied up working on the 2024 bio-pic "Bob Marley: One Love" about his famous father.

But the truth of the matter is a little deeper.

"It took years to get here, where I am at, to be more honest, to be more forthright with people, and just be truthful, you know, and be true to myself," the eight-time Grammy-winning reggae singer said during an early May phone call to talk about his Fox Tucson Theatre show on Friday, June 18. "It took years of experiences, and inspecting my own self, my consciousness."

Marley said he took his time writing the songs; he wanted to make sure each was "fully thought out, fully grown, before I went in to record."

"Brightside" finds Marley "exploring some of my more private, emotional or mental side in an artistic way." In some ways, it's been cathartic, he said.

"I definitely feel like this album kind of connects with me a lot. I did this album for myself," he said. "These songs are songs that kind of help me picture rough times, you know, while writing them, and that's what happens behind curtains. I make music, tell myself, feel how I feel, or express what I need to express, and then I share it with the public. But these songs are for me, personally."