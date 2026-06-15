For a fast minute during these spotlight-stealing moments, it seemed like Musselwhite had faded in Tariq's shadow.

Until he started blowing into that harp.

Here was that singular sound, expressive, yet raw, unvarnished in every layer, with an unpretentious honesty that took the audience back to the seedy joints of Musselwhite's 1960s Chicago blues days.

Sitting on a stool next to Musselwhite was a well-worn travel case papered with stickers from the stops he'd made over the years. Every other song or so he pulled out a different harmonica as he waxed on about a woman "sweet as honey" or a "Bad Boy" who was just a country boy a long ways from home.

In between songs, Musselwhite would dust off a story from long-gone including one about that time in a South Side Chicago bar when a fan asked Sonny Boy Williamson II to play a song. He refused and from what Musselwhite said he could make of the mostly four-letter-word exchange, Sonny Boy would rather the fan listen to the recorded version of the song than have him sing it live.

The story was a segue to Musselwhite's version of Sonny Boy's "Help Me," which the harmonica giant recorded on his debut album when he was 22 years old.

That song on Saturday sounded no worse for the wear of 62 years gone by.

Tucson blues band The Xcelerators opened for Musselwhite in arguably their biggest gig since the band formed in late 2024.