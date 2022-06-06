Family turns tragedy into hope for excelling high school graduates

Mike and Lorena Arias are creating life-changing moments for numerous high school graduates who want to attend college — all to honor their daughter, Victoria, who was unable to live out her college dream.

“One evening, Victoria came in the living room yelling, ‘I got it! I got it!’ She had received the email notifying her that she had earned a full-ride scholarship to attend St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota. I like to say that moment was life-changing for Lorena and myself and our whole family,” said Mike, president of the Victoria Teresa Arias Memorial Foundation.

The nonprofit was founded by him and Lorena shortly after Victoria, an honors student who was determined to become a first-generation college graduate, drowned while swimming laps in the family pool in July 2017 before starting college.

Since then, the foundation has gifted 13 high school seniors $88,000 in scholarship funds, including one $40,000 “Nueva Estrella” scholarship this year. The scholarships are offered to students from Desert View, Sunnyside, San Miguel, Cholla, Tucson and Pueblo high schools and students involved with Youth On Their Own.

“Being able to go to the schools and surprise the students by announcing they have won a scholarship is the same feeling Lorena and I had when Victoria found out that she had received hers. This is a labor of love and a lot of work, but we are giving these students and their families that life-changing feeling, and it is just so powerful,” said Mike.

The 2022 scholarship winners — Jasmine Romo from Sunnyside, Ciela Valenzuela Paz from San Miguel, Adriana Grijalva from Pueblo and Arianna Tabanico from Desert View — can attest to that.

“I think it hit me finally a few weeks ago, but at first I was overwhelmed. When I found out I had received the big scholarship, I stood there in shock and tried to hold it together. I was feeling really emotional because it proved that all of my hard work was worth it,” said Tabanico, recipient of the “Nueva Estrella” scholarship.

The 18-year-old plans to attend the University of Arizona to pursue a degree in speech, language and hearing sciences and eventually become a speech pathologist.

It will be a huge triumph for the Tucson native. Raised by a single mother, Tabanico credits her mother with instilling values such as kindness, compassion and empathy while emphasizing the importance of helping others, setting goals, being self-aware and reflective, and living life in the most positive way. Tabanico said this advice has helped her to overcome significant obstacles.

“When I was little, I was diagnosed with selective mutism, a severe anxiety disorder which has transitioned more to social anxiety. I had trouble talking to other people and would never go to adults and speak up if I needed help or support. I think pursuing this degree will help bring my story back full circle. I want to work with kids and help them to use their voices so they can give back as well,” said Tabanico.

Known as “the child whisperer” to family and friends, Tabanico has always felt a connection to children.

“My mom also calls me ‘tienes la sangre liviana,’ which means ‘good-natured and likable’ so I will be able to help kids talk and open up. She says kids can sense my caring heart,” said Tabanico.

Ultimately, the “Nueva Estrella” scholarship will lessen the financial stress of college and allow Tabanico to focus on her educational goals so that she can ensure that each unheard and underprivileged child she works with will have a fair shot in life.

In her scholarship application, Tabanico wrote that if she had to choose a hashtag for herself, it would be #UseYourVoice.

“Speaking your truth and staying true to yourself is important. Sharing your knowledge, thoughts and experiences with others allows for growth and understanding. Using your voice to advocate for yourself and others is so very important. We are all important; our voices matter,” wrote Tabanico.

The idea that each of us are vital to the overall health of the community embodies the philosophy of the Victoria Teresa Arias Memorial Foundation, according to Mike Arias.

“We want everyone in our community — all of the family, friends, volunteers and anyone who purchases a ticket to attend the events or supports us in any way — to take ownership in these scholarships and be proud. They are the reason the scholarships are happening. We want everyone involved to say, ‘Yes, we are helping the youth of our community,’” said Mike.

If You Go: What: Fourth annual “A Night to Remember Victoria Teresa Arias” Gala When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 Where: Casino Del Sol Grand Ballroom, 5655 West Valencia Road Cost: $80 per person; $800 for a table of 10 Notes: Festivities include a cocktail party and music and performances by Las Azaleas, Ballet Folklorico Tapatio, and Mariachi Pueblo Viejo followed by a three-course dinner and a silent auction featuring hotel packages, a Las Vegas vacation, original art by local artists, and many other gift baskets and prizes. Entertainment will include an awards ceremony for scholarship winners and live music by Los Gallegos. Title sponsor of the event is Casino Del Sol, and other sponsors include Constellation Brands, Crest Insurance, Ornelas Chiropractic, Karnas Law Firm, Catholic University of America, Sandoval Creative, Little Mexico Restaurant, American Eat Co. and VIP Printing and Promotions. More info: For tickets, more information or to make an online donation or a contribution to the silent auction, visit victoriateresaariasmemorialfoundation.org or call 520-360-5298. Table sponsorships are also available.

