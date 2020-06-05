Banner Health's chief clinician urges COVID-19 precautions or crisis will worsen

PHOENIX — The chief clinical officer at the state’s largest hospital network said Friday that Arizona is headed to a health crisis if residents don’t change their habits to deal with COVID-19.

Dr. Marjorie Bessel said the intensive-care units at the Maricopa County hospitals for Banner Health already are at full capacity. And other hospitals in Arizona are rapidly approaching that point.

Bessel said that’s no surprise, given the increasing number of cases of the coronavirus. That took a big jump Friday, with 1,579 new cases, bringing the tally in Arizona to 24,332.

But she parted ways with Gov. Doug Ducey and state Health Director Cara Christ who have said the increase is largely a factor of more people getting tested.

The doctor noted a sharp spike in infections following the decision in the middle of last month by the governor to scrap his stay-home order.

“We do have community spread of COVID-19 in Arizona and we have had community spread in Arizona,” she said, with people infecting each other through close contact and not taking precautions.

That’s not all.

“We are seeing an increase in the sickest of the sick,” she said.

“These are COVID-19 patients who are in the ICU who are ventilated,” Bessel said. “And those individuals are in our hospitals for a long period of time,” she said.

In fact, Bessel provided data showing the number of Banner patients on ventilators has tripled in less than two weeks.

Some of what Banner is seeing at its facilities is reflected statewide.