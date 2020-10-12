2 face criminal charges of removing Trump-Pence signs in Tucson area

Two people are facing criminal charges, accused of removing Trump-Pence election signs in the Catalina Foothills north of Tucson.
Aerin Mazza, 25, and Christian Fernandez, 23, were arrested Sunday, Oct. 11 after allegedly being caught on camera by a Pima County Sheriff's Department airplane.
The sheriff's department said the incident began shortly before 11 p.m. with a 911 call that said two people in a silver Ford Focus had stolen an election sign near East Sunrise Drive and North Swan Road.
A PCSD airplane soon spotted the vehicle on East Skyline Drive near Pima Canyon Drive when the car pulled over and a passenger jumped out and stole a second election sign, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies stopped the car and found two Trump-Pence election signs in the trunk, said Deputy Marissa Hernandez, a PCSD spokeswoman.
Mazza, the driver, and Fernandez, the passenger, each face a charge of removal of a political sign, a class 2 misdemeanor.
Mazza is identified on social media as a "field representative" for an anti-Trump group, Progressive Turnout Project.
Fernandez's political affiliation could not immediately be determined.
