Stargazing, markets, movies, a plant swap — I don't know about you, but I'm having a tough time deciding which events I want to attend this weekend because there are SO. MANY.

You can also catch a slew of Pride events, the annual Día de San Juan Fiesta, a free family-friendly pool party, late-night rollerskating, a creosote workshop .. and MORE. Of course, things can change quickly these days so check for the latest info before heading out!

Bread & Brews

Beyond Bread is collaborating with Tucson Hop Shop to celebrate 25 years in Tucson. The two are hosting a six-course beer pairing event with live music.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22

Cost: $29

Visit the event page for more information.

Solutions Focused Community Book Club

Journalist Caitlin Schmidt is teaming up with Tucson Tome Gnome and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona for a solutions-focused community book club centered around "I Never Thought of It That Way" by Monica Guzman. "This book club aims to bring together interested community members from all walks of life to bond over a shared desire to make our community better for all," organizers say.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 22

Where: Community Foundation Campus, 5049 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend. RSVP online.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Emo Night Tour

Transport back to 2008 at The Emo Night Tour, spinning hits from Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco and more of who you loved from the Warped Tour days.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22

Cost: $15. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Allonna Dee's Drag Queen Spelling Bee

Participate in a spelling bee against drag queens, spelling words that were submitted by audience members. The event benefits local nonprofit Tucson Pride.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22

Cost: $10. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Lavender Wreath Workshop

Lavender is officially blooming at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle! Create a long-lasting lavender wreath during this workshop.

When: Thursday-Sunday, June 22-25. Availability at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. depending on the day.

Where: Life Under the Oaks Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Chocolate Factory Tour

If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to learn how the chocolate is made.

When: Various times and dates through June

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Kids Fest

Loft Kids Fest is back for another summer of family-friendly movies. The festival kicks off with an outdoor screening of "Looney Tunes" on June 23. Then, every Saturday and Sunday morning from June 24 through July 16, free movie screenings will take place indoors at The Loft with pre-show entertainment from local toy shop Mildred & Dildred.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 23 for the outdoor screening of "Looney Tunes." On other days, doors open at 9:15 a.m. for pre-show activities and movies begin at 10 a.m. weekends June 24-July 16.

Where: Kickoff event is at Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Other screenings are at The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

4th Ave. Flea Market

The folks behind the popular biannual Made In Tucson market are hosting their first summer night market! This market will be a scaled-down version of the market you know and love, this time featuring 40 vendors.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 23

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition, 311 E. Seventh St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Club Pride

Local group Queer AF is hosting a Pride party at Hotel Congress, set to feature a lineup of music and entertainment.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 23

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Chance Prom

Otaku Nation is hosting Second Chance Prom, complete with a dance floor and a DJ, punch, snacks and a photo area. The event is set to benefit The Trevor Project.

When: 8:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 23

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association

Go stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association! Several telescopes will be set up.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 23

Where: Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Free to attend, park entrance fee may apply

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Book Sale

Check out this community book sale hosted by Friends of the Pima County Public Library, where you'll find banned books.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday-Monday, June 23-26

Where: Friends of the Pima County Public Library, 2230 N. Country Club Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for books

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! This Friday's movie is "Selena."

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting a '90s-themed dance party. Dress in your best '90s attire or in a "Cool World" theme!

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, June 23

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Flow for the Soul with Flam Chen

Flam Chen is hosting a flow night where you can join performers and friends for skill-building with juggling, stilts and more.

When: 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, June 23

Cost: $10 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Fire Show at Sky Bar

The Cirque Roots Fire Troupe puts on a 20-minute fire show every fourth Friday, right outside of Sky Bar.

When: 8:15-8:45 p.m. Friday, June 23

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Tohono Chul's summer series Chillin at the Chul is back for another year! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern

Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets. This Friday's theme is Pokémon.

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served.

Visit the event page for more information.

El Día de San Juan Fiesta

El Día de San Juan Fiesta is held each year on June 24 to celebrate the coming summer rains. The celebration, organized by the Menlo Park Neighborhood Association, includes blessings, food and entertainment.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer & Strange: An Odd Pride Market

Curiosity shop The Heathenry is collaborating with witchy shop Monsoon Mystics to put together an LGBTQ+ market. You'll find paper goods, jewelry, bath bombs, candles and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Poolooza

Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting a free pool party this weekend where you'll find food, music, inflatables and games through the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program.

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Taste the Rainbow Pride Party

Catch a Pride party at Hotel Congress this Saturday, set to feature drag performances, go-go dancers and drink specials.

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 12

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents.

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum

Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings event. There will be kids' activities, community booths and scavenger hunts.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, June 24, July 8, July 29

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $10 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Saturday Night at the Presidio

The Presidio Museum is staying open late! Enjoy cocktails, tapas and charcuterie in the new on-site Dandelion Cafe, plus listen to live guitar music on the patio. The museum will also host two lantern tours throughout the night.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Free admission to the museum with a purchase at The Dandelion Cafe.

Visit the event page for more information.

Jell-O Wrestling Extravaganza

The Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation is bringing back its Jell-O wrestling event for its 33rd year.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy that pays homage to old TV game shows with a funky twist, returns this weekend. The upcoming game show is "The Wheel of Misfortune."

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Cost: $17.51. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up at Di Luna Candles

Local candlemaker Di Luna Candles recently opened a brick-and-mortar in midtown, home to candles and other gift items. This Saturday, you can shop from Di Luna in addition to five other makers selling baked goods, bookish gifts, crystals, ritual tools and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes are best known for their monthly markets at the Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm. Those markets are on hold for the summer, but organizers will be back with a smaller indoor mercado this June. Find more than a dozen vendors selling food, jewelry, pressed flowers and more.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Science at Sunset Series: Big Mirrors, Big Aspirations

Flandrau's new summer series features a lecture, stargazing, a planetarium show and admission to the exhibits throughout the museum.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $20 for all the activities, or $5 per lecture/show. Stargazing is free.

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate Country Late Skate

Skate Country after hours! The local roller rink is hosting Late Skate, for adults only.

When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24

Cost: $15, skate rental included. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

A Night Under the Stars

Local nonprofit Reach For The Stars is hosting a night of stargazing. Learn about the stars and planets, all while gazing through telescopes and binoculars.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead, 16248 E. Marsh Station Road

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

"West Side Story" Sing-Along

Sing along with the 1961 musical "West Side Story," screening at The Fox.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Cost: $7.50-$12.50

Visit the event page for more information.

Archaeology Day at Mission Garden

Learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day.

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 24

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Bellas Tradiciones

Compañía de Danza Folklórica Arizona is putting together a performance of "dance through Mexico," where all levels of the dance company will take the stage.

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Where: Pima Community College, 2202 W. Anklam Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 24

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling! Enjoy a bachata class followed by social dancing.

When: 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 24

Where: Tucson Creative Dance Center, 3131 N. Cherry Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This Saturday's tour is of public art and murals.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Pride Drag Brunch

This brunch buffet will feature a carving station, omelets, biscuits and gravy, mimosas and more breakfast favorites along with drag performances. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Plant Swap

The Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition is hosting a plant swap in collaboration with the Pima County Public Library's Seed Library. Find plants, cuttings, seeds, pots and gardening tools to swap with other plant lovers.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition, 311 E. Seventh St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring items to swap

Visit the event page for more information.

Creosote Bundle Workshop

Local maker Sonoran Rosie is hosting a workshop where you'll learn all about creosote. You'll get to take home a creosote bundle to hang in your home.

When: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Cost: $28

Visit the event page for more information.

Small Business Night Market

Head to local nonprofit Groundworks for a night market featuring live music and an art show, plus 30 vendors and a petting zoo with baby goats!

When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Sundays

Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours!

When: 6-8 p.m. Sundays through August

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 4-17

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Hermitage Shelter

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, followed by kitten play!

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Western Tipsy Tea

Join Cafe a la C'Art for a three-course cocktail tea party — Western style!

When: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. seatings on Sunday, June 25

Where: Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave.

Cost: $60. Reservations must be made in advance by calling 520-273-8841.

Visit the event page for more information.

Group bike ride with Hello Bicycle

Hello Bicycle is putting together a casual group bike ride along The Loop!

When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for coffee and pastries if you wish

Visit the event page for more information.