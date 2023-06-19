Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2022 and updated in 2023.

When summer arrives in Tucson, it’s time to become nocturnal.

Even though nighttime temperatures are still warm, they’re better than exploring the city in the beating sun and its triple-digit temperatures. Thankfully, Tucson organizations know this.

Below are nine things to do in Tucson — after the sun sets.

Shop under the stars

Tucson is filled with local artists. Markets are a good way to help support them.

Here are some upcoming night markets to check out:

With flashlight in hand, explore the Desert Museum

Every Saturday through Aug. 26, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — and in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, plus touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12, $24.95 for Arizona residents

Visit the event page for more information.

See Penzi at sunset

See zoo animals at sunset, all while enjoying cooler temperatures, at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours event, Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 12

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Planes after dark

Watch as the sun sets over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings events. There will be kids' activities, community booths and scavenger hunts.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, June 24, July 8, July 29

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $10 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Wander the gardens of Tohono Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, head to Tohono Chul for its summer series, slated to feature music, spirits and bites. And on Saturday nights, Tohono Chul partners with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

A Saturday night at the Presidio

This summer, the Presidio Museum is joining the list of local attractions opening their doors after hours. Enjoy cocktails, tapas and charcuterie in the new on-site Dandelion Cafe, plus listen to live guitar music on the patio. The museum will also host two lantern tours throughout the night.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Free admission to the museum with a purchase at The Dandelion Cafe.

Visit the event page for more information.

Catch a movie outdoors

As the sun goes down, the projection screen goes up.

Here's a list of upcoming free and cheap movies happening around town. Some are indoors, but most happen on the lawns of local parks.

Gaze at the night sky

Head up to Mount Lemmon, where it's typically about 20 degrees cooler than Tucson. Explore the shops, dine at a restaurant, maybe take the ski lift to get a bird's-eye view.

When that's all said and done and the sun goes down, look up at the twinkling stars in the sky.

Music to your ears

Maybe your idea of a perfect summer night is sitting on the patio of your favorite restaurant, eating delicious food and listening to the sounds of live music.

If that's the case, here are some spots that frequently have live music.