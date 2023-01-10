Adelita Grijalva appointed chair of Pima County Board of Supervisors

Adelita Grijalva will take over as chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors after a 4-1 vote Tuesday, replacing District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson.

Grijalva was elected to represent District 5 on the board in 2020 and will now become the first Latina to serve as chair. She just ended her 20th year on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board after deciding not to run for reelection and has served as vice chair on the Board of Supervisors for two years.

Supervisor Rex Scott motioned to nominate Grijalva as chair of the board for 2023, with Steve Christy, the board’s sole Republican, dissenting. Scott was appointed as vice chair in a unanimous vote.

Christy first put forth a motion to continue Bronson’s leadership as chair while replacing Grijalva with Scott for the vice chair position. The vote failed with only Bronson and Christy approving the motion.

The board selects which supervisors will serve as chair and vice chair at the start of each year. The chair of the board presides over every meeting and controls the board chamber, which includes making calls on points of order and signing resolutions and ordinances adopted by the board. The vice chair presides in the chair’s absence.