Arizona coronavirus deaths surpass 5,000; confirmed cases near 201,300

Arizona has recorded nearly 201,300 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday.
With 629 new cases, the statewide total is 201,287 the department said Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,007 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 29 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 21,133 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 61 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,753 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,585 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 3,184 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 9,911 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,607 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 93 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 575 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. One new death was reported in Pima County on Saturday.
There have been 1,456,210 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 9,215 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.6% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.9% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,007 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,568 people 65 years old and older;
• 781 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 354 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 292 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 12 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
