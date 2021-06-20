 Skip to main content
Arizona Daily Star papers are late today, read e-edition with link below
Arizona Daily Star papers are late today, read e-edition with link below

  • Updated
Mark Lolwing

Mark Lolwing, circulation director of the Arizona Daily Star

Today's Arizona Daily Star is being delivered later than normal. We had transportation issues overnight and expect to have all papers delivered within 2 hours of your normal delivery time. 

The e-edition of the paper is open to all today at this link. 

Today's e-edition features important news enterprise reporting that you won't find anywhere else, a special sendoff and tribute to UA softball coach Mike Candrea and a full report on the UA baseball team's 12-inning heartbreaking loss to College World Series champs Vanderbilt. 

We'll get home delivery papers to readers as soon as possible. We're working as fast as we can. 

Mark Lolwing

Circulation director

Arizona Daily Star

