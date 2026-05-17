Prefer us on Google Learn More

On a crisp fall day last November, somebody walked into a Scottsdale Circle K and left nearly $13 million on the counter. The store — and a judge — are still trying to determine who it was.

The outcome could make someone rich.

In order to put a name to that someone, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Kreamer ordered last week that Bank of America had to turn over records related to a debit card used in the transaction.

The winning ticket was for The Pick and was printed at a Scottsdale Circle K, but was not purchased that day. According to the complaint, a customer asked to buy $85 worth of tickets but only paid for $60, leaving behind the remaining tickets that were printed.

The next morning, the store manager, Robert Gawlitza, clocked out of his shift and bought the ticket.

Circle K filed a complaint asking a judge to determine whether that purchase made Gawlitza the rightful owner.

Under Arizona code, if a ticket has been printed but is not sold, the Arizona Lottery deems the ticket owned by the retailer that printed it.

After buying the ticket, Gawlitza signed the back of the ticket.

State lottery rules recognize the person who signs the ticket as the owner. Until it is signed, the ticket belongs to whoever physically holds the ticket.

In new filings, Circle K says it found the debit card used in the original attempted purchase and tried to trace it back to the owner.

The company asked the court to force Bank of America to give them the records after they asked and didn't get them.