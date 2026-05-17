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Nearly 75 groups and other entities representing a wide range of interests want Congress to pony up at least $2 billion to invest in water conservation and efficiency programs and "smart, targeted" projects to increase available supplies in the drought-stricken Colorado River Basin.

In a letter last week, the groups said the money is needed to advance drought mitigation efforts beyond the common practice in recent years of investing federal dollars to save river water by temporarily taking farmland out of production or getting cities to leave some of their water supplies in Lake Mead for a few years.

The letter marks one of the first, if not the first, organized efforts to obtain long-term funding for Colorado River water conservation programs, as opposed to the short-term programs that have dominated conservation efforts.

In recent years, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has invested billions of dollars in water conservation efforts in Arizona, California and Nevada, using federal dollars provided by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. While some has been spent on longer-term projects, such as building plants to treat wastewater for drinking in Tucson and Phoenix, the majority has gone to shorter-term efforts in which the conservation ends when the money runs out.

"A near-term drought mitigation program will need to provide additional resources and authorities ... to advance momentum on conservation and augmentation, improve system reliability, and efficiencies, and build resilience against drought and wildfire under increasingly dire hydrologic conditions," the May 13 letter said.