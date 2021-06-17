Arizona Legislature approves $100 million wildfire relief plan

"Every single day, we had new death tolls,'' Ugenti-Rita said. "And it was horrible to see and we did nothing.''

The bottom line, she said, is the whole purpose of this special session, in the middle of a regular session, is to make it look like something is really being done.

"To me, this is more about optics,'' Ugenti-Rita said. "And I can't support that, knowing what the public went through.''

Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe, had a similar response, albeit for a different reason. He said lawmakers, while rushing to put money forward to deal with the current fires, continue to refuse to address the causes, including climate change.

"I wish this special session was more than just smoke and mirrors,'' Mendez said. "These aren't even short-term solutions. We're literally moving money around so some people don't have to wait to be reimbursed by the federal government.''

Mendez questioned whether lawmakers would even be at the Capitol if Republicans already had gotten through their pet proposal for a flat tax rate, or if House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, had not lost a cabin due to the ongoing Telegraph Fire.

"This has got to be the model of white privilege response to the climate crisis, and I'm not surprised,'' Mendez said.