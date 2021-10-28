Arizona panel OKs maps for legislative and congressional districts with GOP edge

"She makes a compelling argument,'' said Chairwoman Erika Neuberg.

But rather than wrestle with the issue Thursday, the commission chose to keep that line in place, at least for now, with the option of making future changes before final adoption.

The real debate Thursday came over how to draw the lines for the state's 30 legislative districts, with the Republican and Democratic commissioners on opposite sides of the key battle of how to divide Southern Arizona.

Neuberg, an independent, sided with the two Republicans in saying she prefers a plan that allows what she called "right-of-center'' residents in the Tucson area to have a chance to elect someone who shares their political philosophy.

But in doing so, the commission rejected a proposal by Shereen Lerner, one of the two Democrats, to create a district with a population split nearly even between the two major parties.

Lerner argued that would be fair and would still provide Republicans "with a good opportunity to have their voices heard."