Arizona's newly approved legislative map appears to give Republicans an edge

PHOENIX — The Independent Redistricting Commission voted 3-2 Wednesday to adopt maps that are likely to preserve the Republican edge in the Arizona Legislature.
The vote came over the objections of Shereen Lerner and Derrick Watchman, the two Democrats on the panel. Erika Neuberg, who is a political independent and chairs the commission, sided with the two Republicans, David Mehl and Doug York.
Based on voter registrations, the plan creates 13 likely "safe'' districts for Republicans and 12 for Democrats. At least four of the other five have registration differences of only a few points, which Neuberg said makes them politically competitive.
Lerner, however, said all changes enacted effectively give Republicans a 17-13 edge. She said that is unfair given that Republicans currently control just 16 of the 30 Senate seats and 31 of 60 House seats.
Lerner said there were opportunities to create more competitive districts through small changes in the lines.
But Neuberg said that's not the case. The reason, she said, is the federal Voting Rights Act that the commission is legally bound to follow.
It forbids changes in election laws and district lines that dilute the ability of minority communities to elect candidates of their choice. Given the voting patterns of Hispanic and tribal communities, that required the commission to effectively pack those minority districts with Democrats.
"When you honor the VRA and you take out what is a huge proportion of the Democratic population because it happens to align with those minority interests, we're left with a state that is so disproportionately R-leaning,'' Neuberg said.
There were several flashpoints.
One is dividing up Flagstaff, putting part of it into Legislative District 7, which runs into Snowflake and Payson and then all the way down into southern Pinal County. The balance would be in LD6, the district dominated by the Navajo Nation.
Lerner said Flagstaff should instead be united, and in a district with the Verde Valley. There was testimony from residents of that area who said they were more interested in being in a district that includes Flagstaff. That's the way it has been for the past decade.
But uniting Flagstaff into a single district, separate from LD6, would have had ripple effects.
It would have required LD6 to pick up area from elsewhere to meet legal requirements that all districts have roughly equal populations.
That "elsewhere'' would be communities in the White Mountains. And that was unacceptable to the Republicans on the commission.
The issue for the tribes is not partisan. In almost any scenario, LD6 would have a Democratic edge. But the question is which Democrats.
Tribal officials are concerned that including too much of Flagstaff in LD6 would allow Democratic Anglo voters there to have too much influence in choosing the party nominees for state House and Senate who would, by extension, be virtually certain to win in November.
There is reason for that concern. Flagstaff was included in the same district as the tribes after the 2001 redistricting. The result was the district ended up being represented by white Democrats.
The Republicans, however, say it is not fair to have the White Mountain communities represented in Phoenix by Native American reservation residents. Mehl said they have little in common with reservation issues.
That argument drew derision from Lerner. "People may not like the representation they have,'' she said. "But they are represented.''
In the end, Mehl and Watchman reached a compromise that still leaves part of Flagstaff in LD6.
Lerner said she remains unhappy with LD17. That's the district crafted by Mehl that runs from Marana into southern Pinal County and then along Tucson's far northern suburbs around to Tanque Verde.
"It was manipulated'' to give it a Republican edge, she said, noting that the original plan had Marana united with Casas Adobes in a way to make it a truly competitive district where a candidate from either party had a chance of getting elected.
But Lerner acknowledged there were not the votes on the panel to change it back.
There also were last-minute arguments over legislative districts in the Deer Valley area of north Phoenix and where to draw the lines between districts encompassing Gilbert and Chandler.