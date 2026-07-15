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When Rich Rodriguez was Arizona's football coach from 2012-17, he was a temperamental, my-way-or-no-way boss ultimately dismissed for operating a hostile environment.

Now 63, in his second season and second stint as West Virginia's football coach, RichRod sounds like he might be softening a bit. Or losing his mind.

At Big 12 Football Media Days last week, he proposed changing the money-first, out-of-control game of college football by turning the Power 4 schools into a four-league, regional network of teams. RichRod said he would like West Virginia to be in a league with Pitt, Penn State, Cincinnati, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech and North Carolina. The chances of that happening? Zero.

"Everybody should share the money and we can all get along," he said. The chances of that happening? Zero times 10.