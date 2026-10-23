Prefer us on Google Learn More

A 56-year-old man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by an SUV on Tucson's south side late Thursday, police said.

About 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, Charles Stephen Howard was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox heading south on South Country Club Road near East Elvira Road, Tucson police said in a news release.

Howard died of injuries shortly after being taken to a local hospital, the release said.

Preliminary investigations indicated Howard had been sitting in a wheelchair in the southbound lane of Country Club when he was struck, the release said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not impaired at the time of the crash, the release said. No charges or citations have been issued.

The investigation continues.