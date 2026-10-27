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An Arizona doctor was arrested at a Miami cruise terminal after officers reported finding drugs in his luggage, according to court documents.

Dr. Jacob Lee Henrichsen, 38, of Central, was booked on suspicion of trafficking MDMA and possessing psilocybin and THC, all felonies, court documents said. Central is a small community in Graham County, just north of Safford.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers searched his checked luggage as he prepared to board the Norwegian Jewel for Nassau, Bahamas, according to court documents. They found capsules, gummies, pills, mints, a vape pen and mushroom-branded chocolate.

Officers reported positive tests for MDMA in capsules, gummies and pills, and THC in mints, a vape pen and other gummies, according to court documents.

An attorney for Henrichsen did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment for its Oct. 22 report.

Henrichsen was released from jail on Oct. 21, according to his booking records from the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department.

Two other Norwegian Jewel passengers, from Ohio and Illinois, were each charged with felony drug possession involving THC, USA TODAY reported.

Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center’s website lists Henrichsen as a physician at Mt. Graham Orthopaedics in Safford in the southeastern part of the state.