Prefer us on Google Learn More

Last year, a group of school children from the Tohono O’Odham Nation took part in a citizen-science project at Saguaro National Park aimed at investigating the decline of small carnivores in the Tucson Mountains.

The students in grades 6-12 from the Native American Advancement Foundation’s after-school program took an off-trail hike in the park and set up wildlife cameras in hopes of capturing footage of skunks, kit foxes or raccoons that have not been documented there in more than 25 years.

Their participation in Saguaro’s Lost Carnivores field trip was made possible through a grant from Western National Parks, an 88-year-old fundraising partner of the National Park Service that has been based in the Tucson area for more than 40 years.

“By investing in research, supporting educators and helping prepare the next generation of public lands advocates and stewards, we’re helping bring the joy, wonder and transformative power of national parks to people while supporting their preservation for years to come,” said Marie Buck, the nonprofit’s president and CEO.

Western National Parks is now accepting applications for its next round of grants, scholarships and awards. The deadline to apply is Dec. 11.