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The driver of a water tanker truck was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning at a construction site near Tucson.

The truck's operator, Alejandro Bracamonte, 30, veered off the pathway at the site about 10:20 a.m., causing the truck to roll into a trench. The impact crushed the truck's cab, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Bracamonte, who was trapped inside, died at the scene, the release said.

The incident occurred in the 6700 block of South Headley Road, near West Valencia Road, the Sheriff's Department said. The construction site is a 16-acre housing development.