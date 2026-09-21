Bee Bee had described tensions with coworkers and considered changing jobs before her death, Alvin Lewis said.

He encouraged her to consider another hotel, including another Sheraton property in the area, though she valued working so close to home, he said. He recalled asking whether she had raised her concerns with her supervisor but said he did not know whether she had.

He shared those concerns with investigators and questioned whether they had sufficiently examined her workplace, Alvin Lewis said.

“I guess the word is disappointed,” he said of the investigation into his wife's death.

But he welcomed the public appeal and hoped it would produce new information about Bee Bee’s death. He questioned what investigators could learn so many years later, when people who knew her at the resort might have retired, moved away or died.

“I hope and pray that something comes out of this,” he said.

Alvin Lewis said he had not heard recently from investigators and had not been contacted by the Attorney General’s Office about the public appeal. If investigators contacted him now, he said, he would ask, “What’s going to be different now?”

A family’s hope for answers

Alvin Lewis keeps family photographs in his nightstand and said he recently looked through them, remembering Bee Bee and their sons. One of them featured Bee Bee standing at a scenic overlook at the Grand Canyon.

He recalled “a good time in our lives when I look back at those pictures.”