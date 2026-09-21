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Lane splitting, which would have previously been a civil violation, is now considered reckless driving, a class two misdemeanor.

Under a new Arizona law that took effect Sept. 12, motorcyclists who pass vehicles in the same lane of traffic or between adjacent rows of vehicles could face up to four months' jail time, fines of $750 and a 90-day license suspension.

But passing stopped vehicles headed in the same direction, which is known as lane filtering, is still legal.

For it to be considered legal filtering, the rider's speed cannot exceed 15 MPH, and the street must be divided with at least two lanes and a speed limit at or below 45 MPH.

If a rider has already been convicted of reckless driving within 24 months, a new violation becomes a class one misdemeanor, which carries up to six months in jail and up to $2,500 in fines.

New traffic rules for motorcyclists are among dozens of Arizona laws that took effect Sept. 12.

Most bills become law 90 days after the Legislature adjourns, which happened in mid-June. Bills with emergency clauses take effect immediately after the governor signs them.

Another new law raises fines for repeat distracted-driving offenses. First-time offenders face fines of $75 to $149. A second offense now carries a $400 fine, up from $150 to $250. If distracted driving causes a crash involving a motorcycle, an additional $150 fine applies.

Lawmakers introduced a record more than 2,100 bills this session. Gov. Katie Hobbs signed 264 and vetoed 151.