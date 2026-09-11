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A Tucson man was sentenced to a short jail stint and a four-year probation term Friday after a confrontation with a shoplifter at a convenience store turned fatal.

Before entering Pima County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Ortiz's courtroom, Andrew Anaya, 32, and a large number of his friends and family who turned out in support of him huddled in a moment of prayer.

In June, Anaya was found guilty of reckless manslaughter after a five-day jury trial.

At about 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2025, Anaya confronted Emery Kirk, 46, after reportedly seeing him stealing packs of cigarettes from behind the counter at the Circle K on North First Avenue near East Limberlost Drive.

Anaya then followed Kirk outside, grabbed him from behind and slammed him on the ground, Deputy County Attorney John Strader said during Anaya's sentencing.

Kirk lost consciousness, and Anaya called 911.

Kirk was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died the next day.

Anaya remained out of custody as Tucson police probed the incident as a homicide.

Then, the following month, he was indicted on reckless manslaughter, a class two felony, court records show.

Andrew Ross, Anaya's defense attorney, argued in favor of probation during the sentencing, noting Anaya's remorse, lack of a criminal history and positive relationship with the community.

"He is loving to his community, and his community loves him back," Ross said as many of Anaya's friends and family members stood along the walls inside the packed courtroom.