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Conditions in the home of a missing Tucson-area teen were described as “deplorable and unsanitary," an initial complaint filed in the case says.

Ryker Lee, 15, was reported missing about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday from the family's home near Three Points in the 9100 block of South Silver Star Drive, near Arizona 86, commonly known as West Ajo Way. As of Thursday afternoon, the teen, who investigators say needs medication, was still missing.

Officers described a strong odor of cat urine in the home, flooring stained by cat urine and vomit and rooms filled with insects and garbage, the complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court says. Two younger siblings — ages 10 and 6 — slept on plastic mattresses with no bedding, and their closest bathroom had no sink.

In the closet of the primary bedroom, police found a rifle which had not been properly secured and was easily accessible. Food found in the refrigerator was inedible and there was a hole in the middle of the kitchen created by a pipe leaking water, the complaint said.

The state took custody of the two children.

Ryker was routinely locked for hours inside an RV outside the main residence, the court document says. The area where the boy slept was about 6 feet by 5 feet with two windows covered from the outside.

Police said the RV lacked electricity and running water. Spiders and spiderwebs were found near the box-spring where the teen slept and there was also no access to a bathroom .