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A "person of interest" linked to the killing of a Tucson police recruit is facing federal drug charges and is allegedly a member of a Mexico-based “large-scale criminal organization,” according to court records.

Alexis Monter, 30, was arrested at the Douglas Port of Entry on Aug. 30. Monter is believed to be the last registered owner of the Acura MDX linked to the fatal shooting of Tucson police recruit Carlos Ramirez on Aug. 19, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has said.

As Monter tried to enter the United States, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer found Monter was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and there was an active warrant for his arrest, CBP said on Sept. 2.

Monter was wanted regarding a separate federal investigation out of Phoenix, federal court records show.

That investigation began in early July. After receiving information about a transnational drug trafficking organization operating between Mexico and the U.S., an undercover Homeland Security Investigations agent contacted an unnamed drug source, a memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court says.

The two arranged a sale of about 10,000 fentanyl pills for $4,000 in Phoenix, the memorandum says. The drug source told the agent a courier would contact them.

Just before 7 p.m. on July 8, the courier messaged the agent via WhatsApp to arrange the meeting, it continues.

About 40 minutes later, the agent met with two people in a white Mazda CX-5. After arguing about the terms of the deal, the man in the Mazda’s passenger seat gave the agent “a grocery sack containing blue pills” and the agent handed over the money, the memorandum says.