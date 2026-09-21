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A 20-year-old Tucson man who has provided child care in the past has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor, police said.

Eevee-Lucille Vos-Van-Vuur, also known as Emmanuel Ethridge, was arrested Sept. 18 and booked into the Pima County jail on one count of child molestation and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, Tucson police said in a news release.

During a search of a Tucson home on Sept. 15 by local and federal law enforcement, investigators seized two media devices, and one was later determined to have hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, the release said.

Investigators also determined some of the material was produced locally.

Detectives and their assigned victim advocate responded to the location and worked with the family to identify and support the potential victim, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the involved agencies continue to examine evidence and determine whether there may be additional victims in the Tucson area, the release said.

Anyone who previously employed Vos-Van-Vuur as a childcare provider or who may have information regarding Vos-Van-Vuur’s contact with children is asked to contact 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.