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The parents of a missing Tucson teen were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child abuse after police answered a call about a runaway who needed medication.

Ryker Lee, 15, was reported missing about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday from the family's home near Three Points in the 9100 block of South Silver Star Drive, near Arizona 86, commonly known as West Ajo Way. Deputies were told Lee was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving the property at 10:00 a.m. that morning wearing a neon green shirt and floral print pants, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Deputies say they uncovered evidence of child abuse involving three children, and say Ryker Lee had been locked inside a small room in a recreational vehicle that lacked running water, restroom facilities and air conditioning.

Two younger siblings, eight and 10 years old, were found living in deplorable and unsanitary conditions inside the house, the department said in a news release.

The children’s mother, Danielle Renae Lee-Sharp, 39, and stepfather, Michael Aaron Menzie, 43, were jailed on suspicion of three counts of child abuse, the release said. The mother's bond was set Wednesday at $5,000 and the step-father's bond was set at $10,000.

The Arizona Department of Child Services has taken custody of the two younger children, authorities said.

At this time, police are continuing the search for Ryker Lee.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.