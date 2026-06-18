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Three inmates — one in the state prison and two in jail — have died in unrelated incidents over the past few days, authorities say.

In the first incident, Miguel Hoogwater-Valdez apparently hanged himself Thursday at Arizona state prison in Florence, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said in a news release.

Prison staff discovered Hoogwater-Valdez unresponsive in his cell and he died despite life-saving effort, the release said.

Hoogwater-Valdez had been in prison since 2023, when he was sentenced out of Pima County for sexual assault, burglary, animal cruelty and promoting prison contraband, the release said.

On Tuesday June 16, John Russell Thrasher IV, 35, was found unresponsive by corrections officers in a holding unit at the Pima County jail, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. He died despite lifesaving measures, the release said.

Preliminary investigations indicate Thrasher's death was not suspicious.

About 5:45 a.m. June 11, Raymond Lee Davis, 62, was found unresponsive by corrections officers and he died despite lifesaving measure, a separate news release said. Preliminary investigations indicate Davis' death at the jail was not suspicious.