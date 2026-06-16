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An employee at a Tucson psychiatric hospital has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in a patient's death last year.

Bryce Nolan Coleman, 28, an employee at a Sonora Behavioral Health facility, turned himself in to the Pima County Sheriff's Department on Monday in the death of Bluesky D. Thomas, 44, who was a patient at the facility when he died in October 2025, the department said in a news release.

After Thomas died, from injuries sustained during an altercation with staff the day before, the Sheriff's Department began investigating the incident as a suspicious death, the release said.

Thomas had been admitted earlier that month because he was displaying symptoms of psychosis, his autopsy report said.

Earlier this year, Thomas' family told The Arizona Republic that Thomas sometimes heard voices, but he did not have a history of violence.