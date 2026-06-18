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The body believed to be that of a woman swept into the flooded Santa Cruz River during a storm Wednesday evening has been found, authorities say.

The woman was swept into the water about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In the incident, Tucson firefighters rescued eight people stranded at the end of a concrete tunnel in the river near West Ajo Way, just west of Interstate 19.

The woman is believed to have been among three others in the group who were swept into the water before crews could arrive.

Two of the three were rescued Wednesday. The unidentified woman's body was found by Tucson police Thursday morning about three miles upstream near West Silverlake Road.

It was still unconfirmed Thursday if the body was the person firefighters were unable to rescue.

Separately, a person was hospitalized after a water rescue that occurred along the Santa Cruz River north of West Prince Road.

Firefighters also responded to reports of 14 downed power lines and four arcing power lines.

Tucson Electric Power estimates at least 7,200 customers lost power during Wednesday evening's storm. As of Thursday morning, 221 customers were still without service, said Joe Barrios, a spokesman for the utility.

Wednesday's storm dropped 0.65 inches of rain at the airport, making it the tenth wettest June day on record, said Alex Edwards, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Tucson.