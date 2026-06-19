Cascio said some ways to redesign roads for safety include decreasing the number and width of lanes to encourage people to drive slower.

Some argue that people crossing the roads while intoxicated is also a factor in pedestrian deaths. Cascio said the issue has to be looked at more holistically.

“Data shows this is systemic along certain corridors at certain intersections and it’s not always people who are inebriated,” she said. “I encourage us to really look at the system and not just the circumstances of individual crashes.”

She pointed to the importance of acknowledging that people make mistakes and building roadways with those mistakes in mind.

The report points to 34 countries in the developed world. It noted that other countries with similar issues, like drugs and alcohol, are succeeding in reducing roadway fatalities with dedicated investment, while the U.S. is getting worse.

“Every other country has cellphones. Every other country has alcohol. Every other country has risky, bad behavior. Other countries have weathered the chaos that came with COVID-19,” the report said. “There has been no great, uniquely U.S. crisis that would have crippled the ability to implement proven countermeasures here and achieve the same gains.”

How has Tucson improved road safety?

Cascio said Tucson has experimented with updating the design of certain streets and intersections.

One success story was the reconfiguration of South 12th Avenue from Irvington Road to Drexel Road, on Tucson’s south side.