Despite the limited access, Miller has continued to post when incidents come up. She believes that it’s an overall important service to the community and personally verifies everything she posts to avoid speculation or rumor, she explained.

“I understand that officer safety and sensitive information are real concerns,” she wrote. “However, full encryption also removes a major layer of public transparency. The community loses access to real-time information about police activity in their own neighborhoods. I think there should be a better balance between safety and transparency, instead of cutting the public off completely.”

Others are happy to see the change.

Donald Wadley, a former corrections officer and member of Tucson Back the Blue Line who now runs a courier business, used to frequent several Tucson police scanner pages on Facebook. Primarily, he used them to know which areas to avoid. Some of the pages bothered him with how much sensitive information some of the pages publicized at a large scale, he explained.

“I mean me, as John Q. public, can go on these pages and watch it live stream all day long,” Wadley said. “What's to stop the suspect from doing that? Nobody knows who the suspect is. So how are they supposed to keep them from watching? You know what I mean. Like there's this certain information that should not be released – not only as an investigative standpoint but as a first responder safety standpoint.”

While Wadley believes that the public should know what’s going on in their community, some of the information available with unencrypted feeds puts police at a tactical disadvantage. Overall, the benefits outweigh the drawbacks, he argued.