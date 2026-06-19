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A motorcyclist was killed and another driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash northwest of Tucson on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the Picture Rocks area when when Brady Allen Matteson, 21, was headed east on West Orange Grove Road near North Taylor Lane and struck a westbound vehicle that was making a left turn, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Matteson, who was thrown from his motorcycle on impact, died at the scene. The unidentified driver of the other vehicle was taken the hospital with potential minor injuries, the release said.

While the investigation continues, preliminary investigations indicate that Matteson's speed was a factor in the crash.