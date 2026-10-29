Prefer us on Google Learn More

One person was injured Wednesday in a two-alarm fire at a Tucson commercial building, officials say.

The fire was reported about 5:15 p.m. at a building on East Sixth Street near North Sixth Avenue, the Tucson Fire Department said.

Firefighters found smoke coming from several units in a large, two-story building, according to a TFD Facebook post. A bystander alerted firefighters that someone might be inside a unit where sprinklers had activated.

Firefighters forced entry through an iron door and used a thermal imaging camera to locate the person, who was taken to a hospital. No more information about the person was available Thursday.

A video posted by the department on social media shows firefighters carrying the person out of the building.

The fire was in a second-floor loft area. A second alarm was called to bring additional personnel, and the fire was brought under control at 6:02 p.m., the department said.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.