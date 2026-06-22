This is not a truck stop; it's a cultural phenomenon, Larson and other die-hard fans will tell you.

It's a place where impulse buying can include an adorable Buc-ee the Beaver plush or branded t-shirt. You might run back and grab a half-pound of housemade fudge as the sweet ending to the smoked brisket sandwich and housemade potato chips many people were munching as they made their way Monday through throngs of shoppers perusing the branded merch.

And in case it slipped your mind, near every register there was a display filled with the signature Beaver Nuggets, caramel coated corn puffs that some people will swear are addicting.

Mesa resident Monica Padilla had never been to Buc-ee's but she decided to tag along with a friend and her cousin from New Mexico. It reminded her of waiting in line for Black Friday deals when she was a teen "only now it's 16 years later" and the 31-year-old wasn't shopping for gifts.

She was looking to see Buc-ee's bathrooms, not only because she had to go, she said, but her cousin, Harper Martinez from New Mexico, swore by them.

The bathrooms are famously spacious and award-winning clean; the company actually has won awards for the cleanliness.

Clarissa Rios of Tempe was hoping to add to her Buc-ee's merch on Monday. She discovered Buc-ee's when she spent a month working in Oklahoma last year and was beyond excited when she heard it was coming to Arizona.

"I said I have to be there," said Rios, who was wearing her "Nobody messes with Texas" Buc-ee's shirt that she got from a store outside Dallas.